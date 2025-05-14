Intoxicating Deception: Househelp Couple's Unforeseen Heist
A Nepali househelp couple, Kajal and Bharat, allegedly drugged and burgled the home of Congress leader Sandeep Chaudhary, leaving his mother and wife unconscious. The incident occurred in Jaipur's Vaishali Nagar. Police have launched a manhunt and set up city blockades to apprehend the suspects and their accomplices.
A shocking burglary has rattled the Anand Nagar area in Jaipur as a Nepali househelp couple allegedly drugged Congress leader Sandeep Chaudhary's family before robbing their home. The incident unfolded on Wednesday morning, leaving Chaudhary's mother and wife unconscious.
According to the police, the househelp duo, identified as Kajal and Bharat, had been hired just ten days prior. They allegedly spiked the morning tea with narcotics before proceeding with the crime, inviting two accomplices to assist them in looting the residence.
Authorities, led by DCP (West) Amit Kumar, have intensified efforts to track down the suspects. A blockade has been implemented in Jaipur to prevent their escape, while investigations continue into this alarming case that highlights significant security concerns.
