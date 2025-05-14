Rajasthan's Crackdown: Deportation of Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Underway

A group of 148 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were sent from Rajasthan to West Bengal on Wednesday as part of an ongoing deportation campaign led by local authorities, according to police sources.

To date, 1,008 individuals described as 'infiltrators' have been detained in 17 districts, including 761 taken into custody around Jaipur. These actions follow intelligence reports and an anti-terror operation, which galvanized state authorities into action.

The detainees were transported under tight security measures from Jaipur to Jodhpur and then flown to West Bengal. There, they will remain in detention before their eventual deportation to Bangladesh by the Border Security Force, officials confirmed.

