Judge Halts DOJ's Grant Termination Amidst ABA's Legal Battle

A federal judge in Washington has temporarily halted the U.S. Department of Justice's decision to withdraw $3.2 million in grants from the American Bar Association (ABA). The ruling is part of a lawsuit by the ABA, which accuses the Justice Department of illegally revoking the grants in response to the organization's public criticism of former President Donald Trump's administration.

Judge Christopher Cooper has issued a preliminary injunction to maintain the funding as the case proceeds. In his written opinion, Cooper emphasized that the Justice Department's move represents an ongoing violation of First Amendment rights. He noted that the ABA's activities fall under protected speech and that the grant revocation punishes such activity.

The legal battle highlights an ongoing conflict between the Trump administration and the ABA, which has been an outspoken critic of the administration's policies. The lawsuit also mentions that the ABA has lost nearly $69 million in federal funding and was forced to lay off over 300 staff members as a result.

(With inputs from agencies.)