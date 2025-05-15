Left Menu

Judge Halts DOJ's Grant Termination Amidst ABA's Legal Battle

A judge in Washington has stopped the cancellation of $3.2 million in federal grants to the ABA, which sued the DOJ for allegedly terminating funds in retaliation for the ABA's criticism of Trump's administration. The judge highlighted First Amendment concerns and ongoing impacts on free speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 01:13 IST
Judge Halts DOJ's Grant Termination Amidst ABA's Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Washington has temporarily halted the U.S. Department of Justice's decision to withdraw $3.2 million in grants from the American Bar Association (ABA). The ruling is part of a lawsuit by the ABA, which accuses the Justice Department of illegally revoking the grants in response to the organization's public criticism of former President Donald Trump's administration.

Judge Christopher Cooper has issued a preliminary injunction to maintain the funding as the case proceeds. In his written opinion, Cooper emphasized that the Justice Department's move represents an ongoing violation of First Amendment rights. He noted that the ABA's activities fall under protected speech and that the grant revocation punishes such activity.

The legal battle highlights an ongoing conflict between the Trump administration and the ABA, which has been an outspoken critic of the administration's policies. The lawsuit also mentions that the ABA has lost nearly $69 million in federal funding and was forced to lay off over 300 staff members as a result.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025