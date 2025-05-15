Tragic Collision: Siblings Killed in Two-Wheeler Accident

A tragic accident in the district has left two siblings dead after their two-wheeler collided with a high-speed trailer truck, as reported by local police.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night. The victims, Mangesh Vishwakarma, 22, and Pooja Vishwakarma, 25, were returning home after an ice cream outing when the collision happened. The truck driver is currently on the run, according to officials from Palghar police station.

The impact of the crash was devastating, resulting in the immediate deaths of both siblings. An FIR has been lodged against the absconding driver as authorities continue their search for him.

(With inputs from agencies.)