Left Menu

Historic Suspensions: Maori Lawmakers Penalized for Protest Haka

A New Zealand parliamentary committee has recommended suspending three Maori lawmakers for performing a protest haka in Parliament. The lawmakers opposed a bill redefining New Zealand's founding document. The unprecedented suspensions highlight cultural tensions and provoke intense debate, while critics argue that the process was unfair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:07 IST
Historic Suspensions: Maori Lawmakers Penalized for Protest Haka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A New Zealand parliamentary committee made headlines by recommending the suspension of three Maori lawmakers who staged a protest haka inside the Parliament's debating chamber last year.

The Maori party members opposed a controversial bill seeking to redefine the country's founding document. The committee deemed their protest as contempt of Parliament and suggested record suspensions as punishment.

The harsh penalties underscore ongoing cultural tensions in New Zealand, drawing widespread attention and debate over the fairness and implications of the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025