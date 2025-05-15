Historic Suspensions: Maori Lawmakers Penalized for Protest Haka

A New Zealand parliamentary committee made headlines by recommending the suspension of three Maori lawmakers who staged a protest haka inside the Parliament's debating chamber last year.

The Maori party members opposed a controversial bill seeking to redefine the country's founding document. The committee deemed their protest as contempt of Parliament and suggested record suspensions as punishment.

The harsh penalties underscore ongoing cultural tensions in New Zealand, drawing widespread attention and debate over the fairness and implications of the decision.

