Indian National Sentenced for Molesting Stewardess Mid-flight

A 20-year-old Indian national named Rajat has been sentenced to three weeks in jail for molesting a stewardess on a Singapore Airlines flight. He pleaded guilty to using criminal force to outrage modesty. The incident was highlighted as severe due to the setting on a commercial flight.

Updated: 15-05-2025 11:23 IST
An Indian national, aged 20, was sentenced to three weeks in jail after he was found guilty of molesting a stewardess during a Singapore Airlines flight from Perth to Singapore.

The accused, identified only as Rajat, admitted to using criminal force with the intent to outrage modesty. This was confirmed in a report by The Straits Times on Thursday.

The court heard that Rajat approached the stewardess from behind, pushing her into a lavatory with him during the flight on February 28. Authorities arrested him upon the flight's arrival at Changi Airport. Describing the stewardess's experience, Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Lau noted that she was psychologically harmed, feeling afraid and humiliated. The DPP emphasized the gravity of the molestation occurring on an aircraft, where close quarters make detecting inappropriate contact more challenging.

