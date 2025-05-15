Supreme Court to Review Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to deliberate on President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at restricting birthright citizenship, a policy that could alter the longstanding constitutional interpretation impacting thousands of U.S.-born infants annually.

Trump's directive, facing legal challenges from 22 Democratic states and various immigrant advocacy groups, has been halted by federal judges who argue the policy likely contravenes the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause. The administration contends that only state-specific injunctions should be applied if any legal standing is conferred.

The Justice Department defends the order by asserting it curtails 'birth tourism' and emphasizes differing interpretations of the citizenship clause, leading to legal friction over the scope of judicial authority in implementing nationwide injunctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)