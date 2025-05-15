DRDO Develops Indigenous Nanoporous Membrane for Sea Water Desalination in ICG Ships

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), through its Kanpur-based laboratory, Defence Materials Stores and Research & Development Establishment (DMSRDE), has made a significant advancement in sea water desalination technology. The laboratory has developed an indigenous nanoporous multilayered polymeric membrane that is designed for high-pressure sea water desalination. This technology aims to meet the operational needs of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships, specifically addressing the challenge of maintaining stability in desalination systems when exposed to chloride ions present in saline water.

A Technological Milestone in Desalination

The need for efficient and reliable desalination systems has always been critical, particularly for naval and coastal operations, where a constant and stable supply of fresh water is essential. The Indian Coast Guard, which operates in a saline marine environment, requires desalination plants capable of handling the high pressure of sea water while remaining resistant to the corrosive effects of chloride ions. DMSRDE's breakthrough polymeric membrane technology provides a solution to these challenges, offering a more robust and reliable system for desalination on ICG vessels.

Development Process and Collaboration with Indian Coast Guard

The development of this indigenous technology was carried out in a remarkably short time span of just eight months. The membrane’s design focuses on improving durability and efficiency when exposed to the challenging conditions of sea water desalination. The collaboration between DMSRDE and ICG has been instrumental, ensuring that the technology aligns with the specific requirements of the Indian Coast Guard’s operational needs.

To validate the membrane's performance, DMSRDE conducted initial technical trials aboard an Offshore Patrolling Vessel (OPV) of the Indian Coast Guard. The trials, which included testing for safety, performance, and endurance, yielded highly satisfactory results. The polymeric membranes demonstrated strong resistance to the corrosive effects of sea water and were found to perform efficiently under operational conditions.

Next Steps and Future Prospects

The final operational clearance for this technology will be given by the Indian Coast Guard after completing 500 hours of rigorous operational testing. During this phase, the membranes will be subjected to extensive real-world conditions to assess their performance over time and ensure their reliability for long-term use in ICG ships.

While the current focus is on the deployment of this membrane in ICG vessels, there are plans to adapt and modify the technology for broader applications. This includes the potential to use the membrane for desalination plants in coastal areas, where fresh water is scarce, and desalination is critical to meeting the water demands of local populations.

The successful development of this indigenous desalination technology is a testament to the growing capabilities of India’s defence research and development sector. It aligns with the broader vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), where the country is striving to achieve greater technological independence and reduce reliance on foreign imports. The nanoporous polymeric membrane is another step forward in this journey, marking a significant milestone in India's quest to become self-sufficient in key technologies.

With the successful trials and promising potential for widespread application, the indigenous nanoporous multilayered polymeric membrane developed by DMSRDE represents a crucial advancement in India's technological capabilities. As testing continues and the technology undergoes further refinements, it is poised to make a lasting impact on the desalination industry, both for military and civilian use. This achievement reflects the growing innovation and self-reliance of India in critical sectors, setting the stage for more breakthroughs in the near future.