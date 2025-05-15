Ukraine Weighs Diplomatic Talks with Russia in Istanbul
Ukraine may send a diplomatic team to Istanbul for talks with Russia, evaluating if the Russian delegation has decision-making power. A Ukrainian source noted that if the talks aren't genuinely constructive, they could be dismissed as mere posturing by Russia.
Updated: 15-05-2025 17:53 IST
Ukraine is considering sending a diplomatic team to Istanbul to assess the sincerity of the Russian delegation and its decision-making capabilities, according to an anonymous Ukrainian source.
The source indicated that Ukraine is open to engaging in dialogue if the Russian side demonstrates a serious intent.
However, should the talks prove to lack substance, Ukraine may conclude that Russia is merely staging a charade rather than engaging in meaningful peace negotiations.
