Ukraine Weighs Diplomatic Talks with Russia in Istanbul

Ukraine may send a diplomatic team to Istanbul for talks with Russia, evaluating if the Russian delegation has decision-making power. A Ukrainian source noted that if the talks aren't genuinely constructive, they could be dismissed as mere posturing by Russia.

Ukraine is considering sending a diplomatic team to Istanbul to assess the sincerity of the Russian delegation and its decision-making capabilities, according to an anonymous Ukrainian source.

The source indicated that Ukraine is open to engaging in dialogue if the Russian side demonstrates a serious intent.

However, should the talks prove to lack substance, Ukraine may conclude that Russia is merely staging a charade rather than engaging in meaningful peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

