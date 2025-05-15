Chandrasekhar Pemmasani Urges States to Speed Up Aadhaar Integration in Land Records

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Shri Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, has called upon the states to complete the integration of Aadhaar numbers with the Records of Rights (RoRs) under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP). This integration is part of a broader reform initiative aimed at linking land ownership with unique digital identities, eliminating impersonation, and ensuring the targeted delivery of benefits to citizens. These benefits include schemes such as Agristack, PM-KISAN, and crop insurance.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day National Workshop on Survey/Re-survey under the DILRMP in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, the Minister highlighted that comprehensive reforms like resurvey, digitization, paperless offices, court case management, and Aadhaar integration would create a robust, transparent land governance ecosystem. He emphasized that these reforms would be pivotal in unlocking the economic potential of land. When land records are accurately aligned with ground reality, financial institutions can confidently extend credit, businesses can invest with certainty, and farmers can access agricultural support.

The Minister reiterated the central government's commitment to clearing the backlog of providing clear, conclusive, and current land records, which is a longstanding issue in India. DILRMP, which is focused on transforming land governance through digitization, integration, and modernization with technology, was conceived as a response to these challenges. "If we want fast highways, smart cities, safe housing, and sustainable agriculture, we must start from the ground — quite literally," said Shri Chandrasekhar, underscoring the importance of land records in fostering comprehensive national development.

However, despite significant progress under the DILRMP, the resurvey and survey component remains an ongoing challenge. So far, surveys have been completed in only 4% of villages. The Minister pointed out that this is a large-scale administrative, technological, and public engagement exercise that requires time and resources.

Land is deeply intertwined with identity, security, and dignity in India. For approximately 90% of the population, land represents their most valuable asset. Yet, outdated or inaccurate land records have caused widespread disputes, delays in development, and inequities in the justice system. The Minister shared that over 66% of civil cases in lower courts relate to land and property disputes, and even in the Supreme Court, a quarter of all pending cases are related to land. These challenges threaten the very idea of inclusive development, he added.

The current system’s shortcomings can be traced back to outdated surveys, which were conducted more than 100 years ago, between 1880 and 1915, using rudimentary tools like chains and cross-staffs. Furthermore, many regions, especially in the Northeastern states and Union Territories, did not even complete the original cadastral surveys. In regions where surveys were attempted, they involved cumbersome manual processes, including draft map publication, objection resolution, and final notifications. The Minister also pointed out that many states have failed to update cadastral maps and have not synchronized textual records with spatial data, making the existing land records largely obsolete.

Shri Chandrasekhar emphasized that without political will and strong coordination, these surveys tend to lose momentum and remain incomplete. To address these issues, the Government of India has resolved to undertake a centrally coordinated, nationwide survey initiative that will bring land records into the 21st century.

The centrally sponsored DILRMP initiative will leverage technology, with aerial surveys using drones and aircraft, which cost only 10% of traditional survey methods. The initiative will also incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), geographic information systems (GIS), and high-accuracy equipment. While the states will handle the ground truthing and validation processes, the central government will provide policy direction, funding, and technological support. The DILRMP will be executed in five phases, with Phase I covering 3 lakh square kilometers of rural agricultural land over a two-year period. The estimated outlay for Phase I is Rs. 3,000 crore.

In addition to DILRMP, the Minister also highlighted NAKSHA — a pioneering initiative focused on urban and peri-urban land records. This initiative aims to address the challenges posed by high land values, frequent transactions, and rapid urbanization. As more high rises emerge and informal settlements proliferate, accurate urban land records are vital for urban planning, affordable housing, and municipal revenue. Over 150 urban local bodies are already covered under this initiative.

The Minister also called for the modernization of land registration systems, encouraging states to make their systems online and paperless. The aim is to automate workflows and make the Revenue Court Case Management System (RCCMS) accessible to both citizens and officials, ensuring greater accountability and reducing delays. These efforts will help track and manage land-related court cases, bringing about more transparency and efficiency in the system.

One of the most significant impacts of accurate land surveys and records will be on the most vulnerable communities, including small and marginal farmers, tribal populations, and rural women. For these groups, clear land titles are not just a luxury; they are essential protections against exploitation and marginalization. By implementing these reforms, the government aims to ensure that these vulnerable groups are not left behind in the pursuit of economic development and social equity.

The Minister concluded his address by calling for a collective effort from both the Centre and the states to complete the long-pending task of modernizing India’s land records. "Let us build a nation where land is no longer a source of confusion and conflict, but of trust, security, and prosperity," he said, urging everyone to move forward as "Team Land Records."

The event was attended by several key figures, including Shri Anagani Satya Prasad, Minister of Revenue, Registration & Stamps, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Ms. G. Jaya Lakshmi, Special Chief Secretary and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Shri Manoj Joshi, Secretary, and Shri Kunal Satyarthi, Joint Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Government of India. Experts and field practitioners were also present at the workshop.

The road to modernizing India’s land records is long, but with these new initiatives, the future promises a more transparent, efficient, and inclusive system.