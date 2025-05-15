Daring Heist: Large Gold and Silver Loot in Maharashtra

In a daring heist, six dacoits made off with 5.5 kilograms of gold and 32 kilograms of silver from a residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, early Thursday morning. The robbers targeted the businessman Santosh Ladda's home while the family was out of town.

The gang tied up the driver-cum-caretaker who was present during the robbery, according to police from the MIDC Waluj station. The criminals were in the house for approximately two hours, during which they carried out the theft.

Initial reports suggested eight kilograms of gold and 40 kilograms of silver were stolen, but some valuables were discovered on the premises later. Police have mobilized 60 officers in pursuit of the perpetrators.

