Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Amritsar Hooch Incident Claims 27 Lives

The death toll in Punjab's Amritsar hooch tragedy has risen to 27 with recent casualties in Majitha. Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal provided financial aid to affected families and promised strict action against those responsible. A police probe identified methanol use as the cause of the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:48 IST
Tragic Toll: Amritsar Hooch Incident Claims 27 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The hooch tragedy in Amritsar, Punjab, claimed the lives of 27 people, with four more deaths reported in Majitha in the past 24 hours, officials announced on Thursday.

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has distributed Rs 10 lakh cheques to the victims' families and assured severe repercussions for those accountable for the spurious liquor incident.

An ongoing police investigation revealed that the illicit substance, methanol, was used in the mixture, resulting in several arrests. Registered cases highlight the gravity of this tragedy under relevant legal sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025