Tragic Toll: Amritsar Hooch Incident Claims 27 Lives
The death toll in Punjab's Amritsar hooch tragedy has risen to 27 with recent casualties in Majitha. Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal provided financial aid to affected families and promised strict action against those responsible. A police probe identified methanol use as the cause of the tragedy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The hooch tragedy in Amritsar, Punjab, claimed the lives of 27 people, with four more deaths reported in Majitha in the past 24 hours, officials announced on Thursday.
Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has distributed Rs 10 lakh cheques to the victims' families and assured severe repercussions for those accountable for the spurious liquor incident.
An ongoing police investigation revealed that the illicit substance, methanol, was used in the mixture, resulting in several arrests. Registered cases highlight the gravity of this tragedy under relevant legal sections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Tragedy: Illicit Liquor Claims 14 Lives in Majitha
Crackdown on Illicit Liquor: 600 Litres of Methanol Seized in Punjab
Tragedy in Majitha: Hooch Claims 23 Lives
Tragedy Strikes as Methanol-Laced Liquor Claims Lives in Punjab
Tragedy in Majitha: Politicians Point Fingers in Deadly Liquor Scandal