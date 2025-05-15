Tragic Toll: Amritsar Hooch Incident Claims 27 Lives

The hooch tragedy in Amritsar, Punjab, claimed the lives of 27 people, with four more deaths reported in Majitha in the past 24 hours, officials announced on Thursday.

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has distributed Rs 10 lakh cheques to the victims' families and assured severe repercussions for those accountable for the spurious liquor incident.

An ongoing police investigation revealed that the illicit substance, methanol, was used in the mixture, resulting in several arrests. Registered cases highlight the gravity of this tragedy under relevant legal sections.

