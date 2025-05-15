Left Menu

Grenade Explosion Injures Two During Madhya Pradesh Police Drill

Two police personnel were injured in a grenade explosion during a mock drill by the Madhya Pradesh police in Bhopal. One officer is in critical condition. The police have launched an investigation into the breach of security protocols and aim to implement stricter safety measures in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Bhopal, two members of the Madhya Pradesh police's 25th Battalion suffered injuries during a mock drill on Thursday. The incident occurred when a grenade exploded, leaving one officer critically injured. Both personnel are receiving medical care at Bansal Hospital in the Shahpura area.

Identified as head constable Vishal Singh and constable Santosh Kumar, the victims sustained eye injuries in the unfortunate incident. Chuna Bhatti police station's in-charge, Bhupendra Kaul Sidhu, stated that the grenade explosion took place during a routine preparedness exercise aimed at enhancing police force readiness.

The police headquarters has instigated an inquiry into possible security lapses during the mock drill. Officials have promised stringent action against those found culpable, and plan to enforce strict safety guidelines to avoid such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

