In a tragic turn of events, the Malian armed forces are accused of arresting and killing around two dozen Fulani civilians near a livestock market in central Mali, as reported by a local activist to Reuters.

The incident has sparked a rare public protest led by women in Diafarabe, demanding justice for their missing community members.

Human Rights Watch has raised concerns about the involvement of both Malian forces and Russian mercenaries in civilian abuses, while public dissatisfaction with the ruling military junta's postponed elections continues to escalate.

