Strengthening Ties: China's NPC Delegation Meets Nepal's PM Oli

A Chinese delegation, led by NPC Vice Chairman Xiao Jie, met with Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to discuss bilateral issues and the upcoming Sagarmatha Dialogue. Emphasizing China's readiness to enhance relations, the delegation conveyed good wishes for Nepal's prosperity and plans to visit cultural sites in Kathmandu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:24 IST
A delegation from China led by Xiao Jie, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, engaged in talks with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday, focusing on improving bilateral relations and the forthcoming Sagarmatha Dialogue in Kathmandu, which is slated for May 16.

Chinese delegates conveyed a commitment to furthering the long-standing friendly ties with Nepal, citing PM Oli's successful December visit to China. The delegation brought well-wishes from China's leadership, emphasizing their support for Nepal's growth and development.

PM Oli reiterated Nepal's enduring relationship with China, affirming adherence to the one-China policy. He stressed the importance of implementing prior agreements between the nations. The delegation plans to tour major cultural and historical landmarks within the Kathmandu Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

