Historic U.S. Military Delegation Visit to Venezuela: A Turning Point in Bilateral Relations?

In an unexpected diplomatic development, General Francis Donovan and senior Pentagon official Joseph Humire traveled to Venezuela, marking the first U.S. military delegation visit since the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. This visit underscores the Trump administration's drive for major reforms.

The delegation's agenda centered around security discussions with Venezuelan officials to ensure the stabilization of Venezuela and to fortify security across the Western Hemisphere. These talks align with President Trump's three-phase plan for Venezuela.

This historic visit reflects a significant departure from the previously strained U.S.-Venezuela relations and indicates a possible realignment towards shared interests, as articulated by U.S. envoy Laura Dogu during the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)