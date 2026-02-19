Left Menu

Historic U.S. Military Delegation Visit to Venezuela: A Turning Point in Bilateral Relations?

General Francis Donovan and Pentagon official Joseph Humire made a landmark visit to Venezuela, following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Their trip, along with a visit by U.S. Secretary of Energy, highlights America's strategic push for substantial reforms. The focus is on enhancing security and establishing a Venezuela aligned with U.S. interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 05:41 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 05:41 IST
Historic U.S. Military Delegation Visit to Venezuela: A Turning Point in Bilateral Relations?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected diplomatic development, General Francis Donovan and senior Pentagon official Joseph Humire traveled to Venezuela, marking the first U.S. military delegation visit since the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. This visit underscores the Trump administration's drive for major reforms.

The delegation's agenda centered around security discussions with Venezuelan officials to ensure the stabilization of Venezuela and to fortify security across the Western Hemisphere. These talks align with President Trump's three-phase plan for Venezuela.

This historic visit reflects a significant departure from the previously strained U.S.-Venezuela relations and indicates a possible realignment towards shared interests, as articulated by U.S. envoy Laura Dogu during the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Police's 'D-Hunt' Drive: A Strong Stance Against Drug Trafficking

Kerala Police's 'D-Hunt' Drive: A Strong Stance Against Drug Trafficking

 India
2
Currency Tensions Mount Amid Global Economic Shifts

Currency Tensions Mount Amid Global Economic Shifts

 Global
3
Expanded Detention Powers: Trump's Impact on Refugees

Expanded Detention Powers: Trump's Impact on Refugees

 Global
4
Healthcare, education, deep research, medical sciences will flourish with AI: Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Mittal at AI Impact Summit.

Healthcare, education, deep research, medical sciences will flourish with AI...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026