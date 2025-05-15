Left Menu

Devastating Attack in Djibo: A Tragic Assault on Burkina Faso’s Army

An assault on a Burkina Faso army base resulted in the deaths of 200 soldiers, according to the SITE Intelligence Group citing Al Qaeda's affiliate JNIM. This attack in the northern town of Djibo also targeted a police station and market, amid an increase in JNIM's activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:35 IST
Devastating Attack in Djibo: A Tragic Assault on Burkina Faso’s Army
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic development, an assault on a Burkina Faso army base in the northern town of Djibo claimed the lives of 200 soldiers, according to reports from SITE Intelligence Group citing JNIM, an Al Qaeda affiliate.

Security sources confirmed that the attack on Sunday morning also targeted a police station and market. Djibo residents have reported dozens of soldiers and civilians among the fatalities.

SITE, which monitors online Islamist militant activity, noted that JNIM's escalation in Burkina Faso has resulted in significant casualties recently. Ousmane Dicko, JNIM's Burkina leader, previously advised Djibo residents to vacate for their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

