Devastating Attack in Djibo: A Tragic Assault on Burkina Faso’s Army

In a tragic development, an assault on a Burkina Faso army base in the northern town of Djibo claimed the lives of 200 soldiers, according to reports from SITE Intelligence Group citing JNIM, an Al Qaeda affiliate.

Security sources confirmed that the attack on Sunday morning also targeted a police station and market. Djibo residents have reported dozens of soldiers and civilians among the fatalities.

SITE, which monitors online Islamist militant activity, noted that JNIM's escalation in Burkina Faso has resulted in significant casualties recently. Ousmane Dicko, JNIM's Burkina leader, previously advised Djibo residents to vacate for their safety.

