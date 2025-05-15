Lokayukta's Major Bust: Rs 22.79 Crore Assets Unearthed in Raid

In an extensive operation, the Lokayukta has taken decisive action against alleged corruption in Karnataka. Raids were conducted at 40 locations linked to seven government officials, resulting in the discovery of assets worth Rs 22.79 crore, authorities reported.

The officials under scrutiny include D Rajashekhara, Project Director at Nirmiti Kendra in Tumakuru, and Manjunatha M R, Survey Supervisor in Urban Property Ownership Records in Dakshina Kannada district. Also implicated are Renuka Satarle, District Manager at Dr B R Ambedkar Abhivrudhi Nigama in Vijayapura, and Murali T V, Additional Director at the Directorate of Urban and Rural Planning, Bangalore Development Authority.

Investigators have reportedly seized various incriminating documents concerning immovable properties, substantial unaccounted cash, luxurious ornaments, and high-end vehicles. The discovery has raised serious questions about the extent of corruption within these governmental frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)