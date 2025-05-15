Lokayukta's Major Bust: Rs 22.79 Crore Assets Unearthed in Raid
The Lokayukta conducted raids at 40 locations associated with seven government officers and uncovered assets worth Rs 22.79 crore. They seized documents related to properties, unaccounted cash, jewelry, and expensive vehicles. The officers involved hold various influential positions across Karnataka, raising questions about corruption within government institutions.
- Country:
- India
In an extensive operation, the Lokayukta has taken decisive action against alleged corruption in Karnataka. Raids were conducted at 40 locations linked to seven government officials, resulting in the discovery of assets worth Rs 22.79 crore, authorities reported.
The officials under scrutiny include D Rajashekhara, Project Director at Nirmiti Kendra in Tumakuru, and Manjunatha M R, Survey Supervisor in Urban Property Ownership Records in Dakshina Kannada district. Also implicated are Renuka Satarle, District Manager at Dr B R Ambedkar Abhivrudhi Nigama in Vijayapura, and Murali T V, Additional Director at the Directorate of Urban and Rural Planning, Bangalore Development Authority.
Investigators have reportedly seized various incriminating documents concerning immovable properties, substantial unaccounted cash, luxurious ornaments, and high-end vehicles. The discovery has raised serious questions about the extent of corruption within these governmental frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US government introduces new policy for terminating international students' legal status, reports AP.
MP Government Takes Tough Stand Against Stubble Burning
SPD Paves Way for German Coalition Government
SPD Members Approve Coalition, Paving Way for New German Government
Call for Accountability: Sanjay Raut Criticizes Government Over Pahalgam Attack