Left Menu

Lokayukta's Major Bust: Rs 22.79 Crore Assets Unearthed in Raid

The Lokayukta conducted raids at 40 locations associated with seven government officers and uncovered assets worth Rs 22.79 crore. They seized documents related to properties, unaccounted cash, jewelry, and expensive vehicles. The officers involved hold various influential positions across Karnataka, raising questions about corruption within government institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:04 IST
Lokayukta's Major Bust: Rs 22.79 Crore Assets Unearthed in Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an extensive operation, the Lokayukta has taken decisive action against alleged corruption in Karnataka. Raids were conducted at 40 locations linked to seven government officials, resulting in the discovery of assets worth Rs 22.79 crore, authorities reported.

The officials under scrutiny include D Rajashekhara, Project Director at Nirmiti Kendra in Tumakuru, and Manjunatha M R, Survey Supervisor in Urban Property Ownership Records in Dakshina Kannada district. Also implicated are Renuka Satarle, District Manager at Dr B R Ambedkar Abhivrudhi Nigama in Vijayapura, and Murali T V, Additional Director at the Directorate of Urban and Rural Planning, Bangalore Development Authority.

Investigators have reportedly seized various incriminating documents concerning immovable properties, substantial unaccounted cash, luxurious ornaments, and high-end vehicles. The discovery has raised serious questions about the extent of corruption within these governmental frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025