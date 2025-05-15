Anantnag Court Sentences Drug Peddlers to Decade in Jail

In a significant verdict, a court in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag has sentenced five drug peddlers to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment alongside a substantial fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

The court, acting under the framework of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, identified the convicted individuals as Mohammad Rafiq Bhat, Anayatullah Bhat, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Mubeena Banoo, and Sajad Ahmad Ganie.

They were apprehended while attempting to sell charas to the local youth in 2022. Court proceedings included testimonies from 17 witnesses, ultimately leading to their conviction and sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)