Tragic Family Suicide in Odisha Linked to Poisoned Biryani

A 40-year-old man and his two children from Paralakhemundi allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisoned biryani. The incident follows the man's wife's death by suicide in March. Financial trouble and family disputes are suspected drivers. Police and forensic investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:31 IST
Tragic Family Suicide in Odisha Linked to Poisoned Biryani
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Gajapati district as a man, aged 40, and his two children reportedly ended their lives by consuming poisoned biryani. This occurrence was disclosed by the police on Thursday.

The heartbreaking event took place on Wednesday afternoon at Odia Parala Street, located in the district headquarters town of Paralakhemundi. It comes mere months after the man's wife died by suicide after ingesting poison on March 21.

Neighbours found the man and his children unconscious and alerted the authorities. Despite efforts to save them, the son died during treatment at Paralakhemundi Hospital, while the father and daughter were transferred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where they succumbed on Thursday morning. Forensic analysis of the biryani, believed to be laced with poison, is pending as police continue their investigation, citing familial disputes and financial distress as possible factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

