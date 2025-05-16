Tragic End in Nizamuddin: Teen's Murder Linked to Romantic Dispute

A brutal murder in Delhi's Nizamuddin area has left the community in shock. Md Saad, 18, was found with a fatal throat slit, a crime reportedly rooted in a failed attempt to mediate a romantic relationship between his friend and the sister of the main accused, Altamash.

According to law enforcement, Saad had previously been involved in criminal activities but was trying to help resolve a romantic dispute between Azeem, his friend, and Altamash's sister. His efforts, however, enraged Altamash, leading to a deadly conspiracy.

Police have taken Altamash, a battery repair worker, Faizan, a rickshaw driver, and two others into custody. A 17-year-old has also been apprehended under juvenile laws. The case highlights severe consequences arising from personal disputes within close-knit communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)