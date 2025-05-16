Left Menu

Tragic End in Nizamuddin: Teen's Murder Linked to Romantic Dispute

In Delhi's Nizamuddin, 18-year-old Md Saad was found dead with his throat slit, allegedly killed due to a romantic dispute. The accused, including Altamash, 18, opposed his sister’s relationship with Saad’s friend. Saad’s attempts to mediate led to his murder, according to the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:51 IST
murder
  • Country:
  • India

A brutal murder in Delhi's Nizamuddin area has left the community in shock. Md Saad, 18, was found with a fatal throat slit, a crime reportedly rooted in a failed attempt to mediate a romantic relationship between his friend and the sister of the main accused, Altamash.

According to law enforcement, Saad had previously been involved in criminal activities but was trying to help resolve a romantic dispute between Azeem, his friend, and Altamash's sister. His efforts, however, enraged Altamash, leading to a deadly conspiracy.

Police have taken Altamash, a battery repair worker, Faizan, a rickshaw driver, and two others into custody. A 17-year-old has also been apprehended under juvenile laws. The case highlights severe consequences arising from personal disputes within close-knit communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

