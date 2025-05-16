Left Menu

EU Proposes Loosening Sanctions on Syria for Reconstruction

The EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has proposed easing sanctions on Syria, aiming to support reconstruction, capacity-building, and migration. This move follows discussions after U.S. steps to lift sanctions. The proposal includes funding for Syria's ministries, despite debate among member states regarding the complete lifting of these sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:47 IST
EU Proposes Loosening Sanctions on Syria for Reconstruction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to bolster Syria's recovery efforts, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has proposed easing sanctions on the war-torn nation. A document obtained by Reuters reveals plans for European funding to assist Syrian ministries in reconstruction and migration, aligning with U.S. actions under President Donald Trump to lift sanctions.

The proposal, dated May 14, suggests that EU member states could provide funds to Syria's defence and interior ministries, focusing on areas such as capacity-building and counter-terrorism. This move seeks to support Syria's transformation and aid its socio-economic recovery, which is estimated to cost over $250 billion by the World Bank.

However, the proposal remains subject to debate within the EU. Germany, Italy, and Austria have pushed for further easing, advocating for the lifting of sanctions on Syria's central bank. While the EU has pared down some sanctions in the sectors of energy and transport, this recent proposal pushes for a more comprehensive relaxation aimed at supporting the new authorities in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025