EU Proposes Loosening Sanctions on Syria for Reconstruction

In a bid to bolster Syria's recovery efforts, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has proposed easing sanctions on the war-torn nation. A document obtained by Reuters reveals plans for European funding to assist Syrian ministries in reconstruction and migration, aligning with U.S. actions under President Donald Trump to lift sanctions.

The proposal, dated May 14, suggests that EU member states could provide funds to Syria's defence and interior ministries, focusing on areas such as capacity-building and counter-terrorism. This move seeks to support Syria's transformation and aid its socio-economic recovery, which is estimated to cost over $250 billion by the World Bank.

However, the proposal remains subject to debate within the EU. Germany, Italy, and Austria have pushed for further easing, advocating for the lifting of sanctions on Syria's central bank. While the EU has pared down some sanctions in the sectors of energy and transport, this recent proposal pushes for a more comprehensive relaxation aimed at supporting the new authorities in Syria.

