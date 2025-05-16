Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Global Compassion and Peace

Pope Leo XIV, addressing world diplomats, urged respect for migrants' dignity and a halt on weapons production. Identifying as a descendant of immigrants, he advocated for compassion, solidarity, and reaffirmed the Church’s teachings on marriage as a union between a man and woman, emphasizing family harmony.

Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV, in his inaugural address at the Vatican, called for global efforts to uphold the dignity of migrants. Highlighting his own immigrant heritage, he urged nations to embrace compassion and solidarity with displaced individuals.

He also advocate for a global cessation of weapons production, prioritizing efforts towards peace and conflict resolution. His speech emphasized the urgent need for nations to redirect resources towards building harmony.

In reaffirming the Church's stance, Pope Leo emphasized marriage as a stable union between a man and a woman, underscoring the pivotal role of family in fostering societal cohesion.

