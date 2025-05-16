Left Menu

Supreme Court Deliberates on Challenges to Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

The Supreme Court of India declined to hear new pleas against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, choosing instead to focus on existing petitions. Petitioners raise issues related to property denotification and council composition. The Center opposes interim orders but assures no waiver of protections until future hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:32 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain new pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, citing a push for public attention as the motivation for repeated filings.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai stated that it will focus on deciding the pending cases during a hearing scheduled for May 20, where interim relief arguments will be addressed. During the Friday session, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to what he termed as the 'endless' pleas challenging the Act.

Petitioners have highlighted issues regarding the denotification and management of waqf properties, as well as board compositions. The Center has assured the court of its commitment to maintaining current protections until May 5, amidst its opposition to any interim resting of existing regulations.

