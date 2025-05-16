Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Delhi: A Cross-Border Migration Tale

In a significant crackdown, Delhi police detained 13 Bangladeshi nationals, five of whom are minors, for residing in the city without valid documentation, authorities reported on Friday.

The detainees, including individuals named Mohd Rafikul, Khoteza Begum, and Mohd Anowar Hussain, among others, originated from Khudigram, Bangladesh. They were apprehended during an operation in outer Delhi's Auchandi village, triggered by specific intelligence reports.

Interrogation revealed they entered India two years ago, aided by a Bangladeshi agent, and have been working as casual laborers at a brick kiln. The police have also seized Bangladeshi identity documents from the group.

