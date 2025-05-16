Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Delhi: A Cross-Border Migration Tale
Thirteen suspected Bangladeshi nationals, including five minors, were detained in Delhi for living without legal documentation. They confessed to entering India with the help of an agent and found jobs at a brick kiln. Police seized Bangladeshi identity documents during the operation.
In a significant crackdown, Delhi police detained 13 Bangladeshi nationals, five of whom are minors, for residing in the city without valid documentation, authorities reported on Friday.
The detainees, including individuals named Mohd Rafikul, Khoteza Begum, and Mohd Anowar Hussain, among others, originated from Khudigram, Bangladesh. They were apprehended during an operation in outer Delhi's Auchandi village, triggered by specific intelligence reports.
Interrogation revealed they entered India two years ago, aided by a Bangladeshi agent, and have been working as casual laborers at a brick kiln. The police have also seized Bangladeshi identity documents from the group.
