Notorious Shooter Linked to Bishnoi Gang Arrested in Joint Police Operation
Pardeep Sharma, alias Golu, a key associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was apprehended by Delhi and Rajasthan Police during a joint operation. The 23-year-old, wanted for multiple crimes in Rajasthan, was arrested in Delhi. He allegedly supplied illegal arms and resumed criminal activities after being released on bail.
- Country:
- India
In a tactical joint operation, the Delhi and Rajasthan police apprehended a wanted shooter linked to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in curbing organized crime in the region, an official disclosed on Sunday.
Pardeep Sharma, known by his alias Golu, was detained in Uttam Nagar, West Delhi, on January 16. Sharma, originally from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, was pursued following an escalation of organized crimes in Rajasthan, prompting intensified tracking efforts from the police. He has been implicated in supplying illegal arms to gang operatives.
The police discovered ties between Sharma and the Bishnoi gang members operating in Rajasthan. After being connected to an extortion and firing case in 2025, Sharma was released on bail only to resume criminal activities thereafter. Continued efforts led to his capture, with a large cache of weapons linked back to him during interrogations of his associates. This operation underscores coordinated law enforcement efforts to dismantle gang networks across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh's Drive for Accurate Electoral Rolls
Nation's Legislative Leaders Convene in Uttar Pradesh
Major Financial Scam Unraveled in Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank
Mysterious Forest Murder Sparks Investigation in Uttar Pradesh
Rodents and Dogs in Hospital: Uttar Pradesh Medical College Under Scrutiny