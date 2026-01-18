Notorious Shooter Linked to Bishnoi Gang Arrested in Joint Police Operation

In a tactical joint operation, the Delhi and Rajasthan police apprehended a wanted shooter linked to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in curbing organized crime in the region, an official disclosed on Sunday.

Pardeep Sharma, known by his alias Golu, was detained in Uttam Nagar, West Delhi, on January 16. Sharma, originally from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, was pursued following an escalation of organized crimes in Rajasthan, prompting intensified tracking efforts from the police. He has been implicated in supplying illegal arms to gang operatives.

The police discovered ties between Sharma and the Bishnoi gang members operating in Rajasthan. After being connected to an extortion and firing case in 2025, Sharma was released on bail only to resume criminal activities thereafter. Continued efforts led to his capture, with a large cache of weapons linked back to him during interrogations of his associates. This operation underscores coordinated law enforcement efforts to dismantle gang networks across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)