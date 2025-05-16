Govt Reassures Industry on QCO Implementation for Electrical Appliances

In a significant stakeholder interaction hosted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in New Delhi, the Government reaffirmed its commitment to quality, consumer safety, and the global competitiveness of Indian manufacturers. The meet, held on May 15, 2025, focused on discussing and addressing the concerns of the electrical appliance industry regarding the Horizontal Quality Control Order (QCO) titled “Safety of Household, Commercial and Similar Electrical Appliances.”

Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, presided over the session and emphasized that every QCO introduced thus far has not only improved the quality of products but has also contributed to helping Indian manufacturers gain greater access to global markets. “The Government is committed to building a system that guarantees consumer safety while enhancing the competitiveness of our industries,” he remarked.

Industry Welcomes Intent, Requests Clarity and Flexibility

The Horizontal QCO under discussion, notified on September 20, 2024, mandates compliance with safety norms under the revised IS 302 (Part 1): 2024/IEC 60335-1: 2020, superseding the previous 2008 version. This QCO covers a wide spectrum of 85 different appliances used in household and commercial settings. While the industry participants unanimously expressed support for the intent behind the QCO—to uphold product safety and quality—they raised pressing concerns about its practical implementation.

Among the prominent concerns voiced were:

Ambiguity in Applicability : There was confusion about whether DC-supplied appliances and battery-operated devices fall under the QCO's purview.

Testing Infrastructure Deficiency : The non-availability of adequate testing facilities and standardized product manuals for all 85 appliances included in the list was a significant obstacle.

Certification Gaps : The industry highlighted difficulties faced by both domestic and foreign manufacturers in obtaining timely BIS certification due to procedural bottlenecks.

Timeline Constraints : The limited window between notification and enforcement was deemed insufficient for stakeholders to align with the compliance requirements.

Legacy Stock and E-Commerce Sales: Companies were concerned about the fate of non-BIS marked legacy stock and the restrictions on selling such products via e-commerce platforms.

Proposals for Phased Rollout and Infrastructure Development

In response, the industry advocated for a phased implementation strategy. This would begin with QCO enforcement on finished goods, followed by a secondary phase focusing on raw materials and components. The rationale was rooted in the complexity of global supply chains and the varied technological readiness of domestic manufacturers.

Furthermore, stakeholders recommended a detailed mapping of India’s domestic manufacturing capacities and available technologies to design a more realistic compliance timeline. A transition roadmap would ensure that industry players, especially MSMEs, can gradually gear up for full compliance.

Government Response: A Consultative and Adaptive Approach

Minister Goyal acknowledged the validity of the concerns and stated that the Government is actively considering requests to extend the implementation timeline. He also assured stakeholders that issues related to legacy stock would be reviewed with appropriate leniency and rational solutions.

To address the shortage of testing infrastructure, he urged industry representatives to come forward with proposals for establishing new testing labs. These labs could be housed in public-funded institutions, Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs), or even State Government bodies. “A robust, accessible, and modern testing framework across India will empower manufacturers to meet safety and quality benchmarks efficiently,” he asserted.

Building Trust in 'Made in India'

Shri Jitin Prasada, Hon’ble Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, echoed this sentiment and reassured participants of the Ministry’s collaborative intent. “We remain firmly committed to a consultative and cooperative approach in implementing QCOs. Let us work together to make ‘Made in India’ a mark of global quality, trust, and safety,” he said.

The Way Forward

The DPIIT’s engagement with stakeholders underscores a shift toward a more inclusive and pragmatic regulatory environment. As the Government continues to prioritize consumer protection and export readiness, dialogues such as this are essential to bridge policy goals with on-ground realities.

The successful and seamless implementation of QCOs will depend not just on enforcement, but on an ecosystem of support, collaboration, and sustained industry-government partnership. As the world looks increasingly to India as a global manufacturing hub, such efforts will ensure that Indian products are not only made efficiently but made safe and reliable for the world.