Unrealistic Ultimatums: Russia's Detachment from Diplomatic Reality
During Istanbul talks, Ukraine's diplomatic source criticized Russia's demands as unrealistic and far-fetched, emphasizing their deviation from previously discussed terms. The demands include unrealistic ultimatums for Ukraine to relinquish its territory, hindering meaningful ceasefire and peace process discussions. Ukraine remains open to a ceasefire without such preconditions.
Ukraine's diplomatic negotiation source expressed disbelief at Russia's demands during the Istanbul talks, stating they were unrealistically detached from earlier discussions. The source highlighted that these demands represent extreme ultimatums for Ukraine to give up its territory as part of a ceasefire agreement.
The demands have created a stalemate, with Ukraine prepared to engage in a genuine peace process and ceasefire but without the preconditions imposed by Russia. This has set back efforts towards a meaningful diplomatic resolution.
The unnamed diplomatic source stressed Ukraine's readiness to commit to further peaceful negotiations, provided they are constructive and based on realistic terms, without Russia's intrusive and unfeasible demands.
