Karnataka's Urban Refresh: Greater Bengaluru To See Multiple Municipal Corporations

As the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act comes into force, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is set to prepare for municipal elections in the city within four months.

This new act paves the way for the establishment of up to seven municipal corporations to manage Bengaluru, though starting with three is likely.

Since the dissolution of its municipal council in September 2020, Bengaluru's urban governance has remained in a transitional phase, now poised to transition under the newly constituted Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

(With inputs from agencies.)