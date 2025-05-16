Left Menu

Karnataka's Urban Refresh: Greater Bengaluru To See Multiple Municipal Corporations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that preparations are underway for elections to multiple municipal corporations in Bengaluru, under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act. With this new legislation, Bengaluru could be split into up to seven corporations. The government may initially decide to create three corporations.

Karnataka's Urban Refresh: Greater Bengaluru To See Multiple Municipal Corporations
As the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act comes into force, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is set to prepare for municipal elections in the city within four months.

This new act paves the way for the establishment of up to seven municipal corporations to manage Bengaluru, though starting with three is likely.

Since the dissolution of its municipal council in September 2020, Bengaluru's urban governance has remained in a transitional phase, now poised to transition under the newly constituted Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

