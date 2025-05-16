Left Menu

Delhi's Digital Revolution: A Unified Portal for Citizen Services

The Delhi government is set to launch an all-encompassing online portal aimed at providing a unified interface for citizens to access various government services. With the ability to handle 10,000 concurrent users, the platform promises to be more informative and visually engaging, streamlining access to diverse departmental resources.

The Delhi government is embarking on a significant digital transformation by developing a comprehensive portal for citizens to access its services. Capable of handling 10,000 concurrent users, the new platform aims to be informationally rich and aesthetically appealing, revolutionizing citizen interaction with government departments.

A request for proposal (RFP) has been issued for designing and developing the portal, which will also integrate approximately 180 departmental websites. The initiative intends to make the government's online presence more cohesive, offering a consistent and centralized source of information for various schemes and programs across departments.

The project will involve a robust IT solution designed to ensure a scalable and secure online environment. It will cater to the expected high demand, enhancing capacity by 20 percent during peak times. Apart from offering departmental information, the portal will provide insights into policies on electric vehicles, pollution, and more. Services will be accessible via individual departmental sites, redirecting users to the primary e-district platform.

