Police Nab Notorious Criminal Duo in Jammu with Illegal Firearms

In a significant operation, Jammu police apprehended two notorious criminals involved in illegal arms possession on Friday. The police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the suspects near the Tawi 4th bridge area.

Identified as Sumit Verma alias Vansh and Goshu Kumar alias Sahil alias Gudda, the suspects attempted to flee when signalled to stop. However, quick action by the Nowabad police team led to their capture.

The authorities recovered a pistol, a revolver, and ammunition from the duo. Both men are linked to multiple criminal cases and were reportedly carrying the weapons to confront a rival group.

