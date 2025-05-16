Left Menu

Police Nab Notorious Criminal Duo in Jammu with Illegal Firearms

Police in Jammu have arrested two notorious criminals found in possession of illegal firearms and live ammunition. Sumit Verma and Goshu Kumar were apprehended during a routine check near the Tawi bridge. The duo intended to target a rival group, as per the initial investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Jammu police apprehended two notorious criminals involved in illegal arms possession on Friday. The police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the suspects near the Tawi 4th bridge area.

Identified as Sumit Verma alias Vansh and Goshu Kumar alias Sahil alias Gudda, the suspects attempted to flee when signalled to stop. However, quick action by the Nowabad police team led to their capture.

The authorities recovered a pistol, a revolver, and ammunition from the duo. Both men are linked to multiple criminal cases and were reportedly carrying the weapons to confront a rival group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

