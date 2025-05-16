Left Menu

15-Year Fugitive Arrested: The Capture of Dinesh Ahirwar

Dinesh Ahirwar, wanted for a 2009 murder in Manesar, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh after evading capture for 15 years. The crime involved a monetary dispute that led to the death of Bhagirath, who was set on fire by Ahirwar and accomplices. Another accomplice was arrested earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:45 IST
After 15 years on the run, Dinesh Ahirwar, accused of murder, has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh, police confirmed on Friday. Ahirwar, a native of Damoh, allegedly killed his friend in Manesar in 2009 after a monetary disagreement, according to investigators.

The incident, which took place on March 21, 2009, escalated into violence when Ahirwar and two others assaulted Bhagirath, culminating in setting him ablaze. Bhagirath succumbed to his injuries in the hospital shortly thereafter.

Sub-inspector Deepak Kumar led the arrest operation, seizing Ahirwar in Damoh on Thursday. Previously, another suspect, Siddh Lal, was arrested in Haryana. Authorities continue to interrogate the detained individuals to gather more information about the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

