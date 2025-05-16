Bar Council Urges SCBA to Honour Justice Trivedi with Farewell Ceremony

The Bar Council of India has called on the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association to organize an official farewell for Justice Bela M Trivedi.

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, addressing a ceremonial bench, criticized the SCBA for breaking tradition by not holding a farewell event for the retiring judge. Such ceremonies are customary, and the absence in this instance might be linked to some of Justice Trivedi's controversial rulings.

Manan Kumar Mishra, chairperson of the Bar Council, highlighted the significance of maintaining institutional values and respecting judicial contributions. He urged the SCBA and related associations to recognize Justice Trivedi's service and uphold the traditions that honor the judiciary's dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)