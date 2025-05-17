Left Menu

Drones Strike Ammo Depot: Explosive Tensions in Crimea

Ukrainian drones targeted an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea, triggering a massive explosion. The depot, linked to Russia's Coastal Defence, housed critical military resources. Although Ukraine's security source claims the strike, Reuters hasn't independently verified the incident, underscoring ongoing tensions over Crimea, a region Russia seized in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:03 IST
Drones Strike Ammo Depot: Explosive Tensions in Crimea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant escalation of tensions in the Crimean peninsula, Ukrainian drones reportedly hit an ammunition depot in the Russian-occupied region, leading to a substantial explosion. According to a source from Ukraine's security service, the attack targeted a facility belonging to the 126th brigade of Russia's Coastal Defence.

Located in the village of Perevalne, the depot housed military equipment, weapons, and fuel, making it a strategic target. This latest development underscores the ongoing volatility in Crimea, which has remained a flashpoint since Russia annexed the territory from Ukraine in 2014.

While the source's account remains unverified by independent parties, such as Reuters, the incident highlights the continued conflict and geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia over the disputed region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025