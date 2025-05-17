In a significant escalation of tensions in the Crimean peninsula, Ukrainian drones reportedly hit an ammunition depot in the Russian-occupied region, leading to a substantial explosion. According to a source from Ukraine's security service, the attack targeted a facility belonging to the 126th brigade of Russia's Coastal Defence.

Located in the village of Perevalne, the depot housed military equipment, weapons, and fuel, making it a strategic target. This latest development underscores the ongoing volatility in Crimea, which has remained a flashpoint since Russia annexed the territory from Ukraine in 2014.

While the source's account remains unverified by independent parties, such as Reuters, the incident highlights the continued conflict and geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia over the disputed region.

(With inputs from agencies.)