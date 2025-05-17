Tripura Embraces AI in Governance: Capacity Building Workshop Catalyzes Change

In a forward-looking stride towards embedding Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the fabric of public governance, the Directorate of Information Technology (DIT), Government of Tripura, in strategic collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, hosted a landmark workshop titled “AI for Good Governance: Driving Transparency, Efficiency & Impact” on 16 May 2025 at Pragna Bhawan, Agartala.

Strengthening State Governance through AI Capacity Building

This workshop, a flagship initiative under NeGD’s Capacity Building (CB) scheme, was designed to enhance AI literacy and facilitate its adoption among top-level administrators and officials of the Government of Tripura. Drawing participation from over 150 senior officers across diverse government departments, the event stood as a testament to the state’s unwavering commitment to harnessing digital innovation for systemic transformation in governance.

Leadership Voices Emphasize Strategic AI Integration

Delivering the opening remarks, Shri Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary, Information Technology, Government of Tripura, stressed the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence in redefining administrative processes. He highlighted the critical role AI can play in enabling real-time, data-driven policy decisions, streamlining government workflows, and enhancing the overall citizen experience. “Tripura is strategically positioning itself to be at the forefront of AI-led governance that is not only efficient but deeply rooted in public welfare,” he said.

In a compelling special address, Shri Jitendra Kumar Sinha, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Tripura, echoed the sentiment, spotlighting Tripura’s recent digital governance triumphs. He referenced key platforms such as eOffice, eCabinet, and the Beneficiary Management System, portraying them as foundational blocks for future AI integration. Shri Sinha made a strong case for embedding AI into institutional workflows to elevate transparency, foster accountability, and improve public service delivery outcomes. He also emphasized ethical considerations, calling for inclusive and responsible AI implementation strategies that uphold democratic values.

Expert Sessions Illuminate Pathways for Practical AI Deployment

The workshop unfolded with four robust technical sessions facilitated by AI and governance experts from NeGD and IndiaAI, each tailored to address strategic, technical, and operational dimensions of AI deployment in the public sector. These sessions covered:

Foundations and Risk Mitigation in AI/ML : Introducing foundational AI concepts and addressing key concerns such as algorithmic bias, data privacy, and risk mitigation frameworks.

AI Adoption for Enhanced Governance : Presenting real-world use cases where AI is driving measurable improvements in government services across India.

AI Tools for Smarter Public Administration : Demonstrating cutting-edge AI tools and platforms that can assist in decision-making, service monitoring, and resource optimization.

Building Robust AI Infrastructure: Providing insights into the infrastructure requirements—data centers, cloud ecosystems, digital identity layers—critical for scalable AI deployment.

These sessions not only offered knowledge dissemination but also opened the floor for meaningful dialogue and collaborative problem-solving among government stakeholders.

Building Tripura’s Digital Future: A Vote of Confidence

Concluding the event, Shri Jeya Ragul Geshan B., IFS, Director, IT, Government of Tripura, delivered the Vote of Thanks, acknowledging the enthusiastic participation of departmental leaders and the strategic guidance offered by NeGD. He noted that the workshop represented more than just a training event—it was a foundational step towards an AI-augmented governance ecosystem that aspires to be transparent, impactful, and citizen-first.

Aligned with the IndiaAI Vision

This initiative is a key component of the broader IndiaAI Mission led by MeitY, which envisions creating an AI-ready India. The Capacity Building scheme of NeGD is a pivotal arm of this mission, specifically tailored to empower state governments through deep skilling, exposure to real-time use cases, and adoption of AI best practices. With Tripura taking bold steps under this framework, it sets a precedent for other states to emulate and reinforces the federal commitment to a digitally empowered, AI-literate public sector.

By embedding AI into its governance DNA, Tripura is not only modernizing administrative functions but also championing a future-ready, inclusive development narrative. As AI continues to mature and expand its footprint in public systems, such sensitization and capacity-building workshops will play a crucial role in bridging the knowledge-action gap for India’s state governments.