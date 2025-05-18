Left Menu

Tragic End: Woman's Mysterious Death on Railway Tracks Sparks Outrage

The body of a 24-year-old woman was discovered on a railway track, sparking allegations from her father of murder by a former tenant who allegedly assaulted her. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the case to uncover the truth behind her death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 18-05-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 15:37 IST
In a shocking incident, the mutilated body of a 24-year-old woman was found on a railway track in a local village, according to police reports on Sunday. The woman's father claims she was murdered by a man who had previously sexually assaulted her.

The young woman's body was located on Saturday night near Loharta village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station. She had been working at a medical store in the Tikarmafi market.

Authorities have initiated an investigation as the Station House Officer of Kotwali, Ravi Kumar Singh, confirmed that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The woman's father alleges that a former tenant is responsible for the crime.

