Controversy Erupts at Ashoka University Over Professor's Arrest

Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad of Ashoka University has been arrested on severe charges related to social media posts about Operation Sindoor, according to police and legal statements.

The arrest followed complaints by the Haryana State Commission for Women and a local political figure, sparking widespread backlash from academics and politicians alike.

Critics argue the arrest infringes on academic freedom and freedom of speech, with notable political figures publicly condemning the move and announcing future legal challenges to contest his detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)