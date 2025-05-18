Controversy Erupts at Ashoka University Over Professor's Arrest
Ali Khan Mahmudabad, head of Ashoka University's political science department, was arrested on charges including endangering sovereignty for social media posts about Operation Sindoor. Despite asserting his right to free speech, he faces criticism and legal action. The case has drawn widespread condemnation and plans for court challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad of Ashoka University has been arrested on severe charges related to social media posts about Operation Sindoor, according to police and legal statements.
The arrest followed complaints by the Haryana State Commission for Women and a local political figure, sparking widespread backlash from academics and politicians alike.
Critics argue the arrest infringes on academic freedom and freedom of speech, with notable political figures publicly condemning the move and announcing future legal challenges to contest his detention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement