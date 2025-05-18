Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Military Intensifies Ground Operations in Gaza

The Israeli military has intensified its ground operations in Gaza, targeting Hamas and causing significant casualties. Talks in Qatar between Israel and Hamas have made no progress. Gaza's healthcare system is overwhelmed, and international experts warn of a looming humanitarian crisis due to blocked aid and resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has launched extensive ground operations in Gaza, intensifying its campaign against Hamas, which has resulted in over 130 Palestinian casualties overnight, according to local health officials. Despite ongoing indirect discussions for a potential truce in Qatar, both sides report a lack of progress, particularly concerning a proposed prisoner exchange.

Israel's aim is to exert full control over the enclave and weaken Hamas's military capabilities. As the campaign continues, senior Israeli officials suggest potential scaling back of military operations to facilitate negotiations. Meanwhile, Gaza's healthcare systems are strained, with hospitals overwhelmed and medical supplies running low due to Israeli blockades.

The blockade has led to severe humanitarian concerns, with international experts warning of impending famine. Despite these efforts, Hamas remains firm in its conditions for releasing hostages, which include the cessation of Israeli military actions and lifting of the blockade. The ongoing conflict and its severe humanitarian impact continue to garner international attention and concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

