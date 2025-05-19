Left Menu

Terror in Borno: Villages Devastated by Militant Attack

A deadly militant attack in Nigeria's Borno state left at least 57 dead and 70 missing, amid rising violence involving the Boko Haram faction Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad and rival ISWAP. This incident compounds the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region, already devastated by insurgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 19-05-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 00:38 IST
Terror in Borno: Villages Devastated by Militant Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A suspected militant attack in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state led to the tragic death of at least 57 individuals, with another 70 reported missing. The attack, claimed by the Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad (JAS) faction of Boko Haram, targeted the villages of Mallam Karamti and Kwatandashi.

Survivors of the attack accuse JAS of abducting village residents under the suspicion of collaborating with the rival faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). The incident, part of a week of escalating violence in Borno state, highlights the region's persistent security challenges.

Despite Nigerian government claims of progress against terrorism, the effects of insurgency, such as displacement and civilian casualties, continue to devastate communities across West Africa, notably impacting Nigeria's socio-political framework and humanitarian stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025