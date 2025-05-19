Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Iran Summons UK Envoy Over Arrests

The Iranian foreign ministry summoned the British charge d'affaires in Tehran, according to state media reports. This diplomatic move follows the arrest of Iranian nationals by British authorities, which Iran has labeled as being associated with 'false claims' against the Islamic Republic.

Earlier in the month, British police detained seven Iranian nationals in separate operations. Three of these individuals have been charged under allegations of conduct likely to assist an Iranian intelligence service. They remain in custody, with a preliminary hearing slated for June 6, while the remaining four have been released awaiting further investigation.

A senior Iranian official condemned the British government's actions as politically motivated pressures against Iran. Subsequently, the British charge d'affaires was called upon to provide formal justification and legal reasoning behind the arrests. Britain has classified Iran under its highest tier of foreign influence, mandating Tehran's registration of political activities in the UK.

