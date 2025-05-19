Diplomatic Dialogues: China and Denmark's Greenland Conversations

In a move to reinforce diplomatic ties, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi affirmed China's complete respect for Denmark's sovereignty, particularly concerning Greenland, during a meeting with Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Beijing on Monday.

The discussion underscored China's anticipation of Denmark's continued support for China's sovereignty, following Beijing's harsh response to ex-Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's recent visit to Copenhagen.

Both countries agreed on the importance of promoting multilateralism and protecting free trade, with China emphasizing its desire to enhance dialogue and cooperation with the European Union.

