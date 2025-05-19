Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: China and Denmark's Greenland Conversations

China reiterated its respect for Denmark's sovereignty concerning Greenland during talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen. Despite tensions over Taiwan, both nations emphasized a commitment to multilateralism and free trade, and China seeks stronger ties with the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:28 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: China and Denmark's Greenland Conversations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a move to reinforce diplomatic ties, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi affirmed China's complete respect for Denmark's sovereignty, particularly concerning Greenland, during a meeting with Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Beijing on Monday.

The discussion underscored China's anticipation of Denmark's continued support for China's sovereignty, following Beijing's harsh response to ex-Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's recent visit to Copenhagen.

Both countries agreed on the importance of promoting multilateralism and protecting free trade, with China emphasizing its desire to enhance dialogue and cooperation with the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025