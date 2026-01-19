Denmark, Greenland have suggested NATO mission in Arctic, Danish defence minister says

Denmark ‌and Greenland have discussed ⁠the possibility of having a NATO ​mission in Greenland and ‍the Arctic, Danish Defence Minister ⁠Troels ‌Lund ⁠Poulsen said on Monday.

He ‍was speaking after ​a meeting with ⁠NATO Secretary General Mark ⁠Rutte and Greenlandic Foreign ⁠Minister Vivian Motzfeldt.

