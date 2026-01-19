Denmark, Greenland have suggested NATO mission in Arctic, Danish defence minister says
Denmark and Greenland have discussed the possibility of having a NATO mission in Greenland and the Arctic, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Monday.
He was speaking after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt.
