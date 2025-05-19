Left Menu

Trump Organization Explores Skyscraper in Vietnam

The Trump Organization, alongside its local partner, is contemplating the construction of a skyscraper in Ho Chi Minh City. Eric Trump is expected to visit Vietnam this week, following the approval of a separate $1.5 billion golf project. The visit comes amid trade discussions with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:45 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The Trump Organization, in collaboration with a local partner, is considering the development of a skyscraper in Vietnam's bustling business hub, Ho Chi Minh City. This anticipated venture aligns with Eric Trump's forthcoming visit to the country.

The trip by one of the U.S. President's sons is notably occurring right after the Trump Organization secured government approval for a substantial golf project valued at $1.5 billion. This project underscores the organization's expansionist ambitions in the region.

As Vietnam—a key Southeast Asian exporter—engages in negotiations with the United States to fend off potential punitive trade tariffs, Ho Chi Minh City officials have reportedly been invited to dine with Eric Trump. This gathering could potentially strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

