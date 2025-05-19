Trump Organization Explores Skyscraper in Vietnam

The Trump Organization, in collaboration with a local partner, is considering the development of a skyscraper in Vietnam's bustling business hub, Ho Chi Minh City. This anticipated venture aligns with Eric Trump's forthcoming visit to the country.

The trip by one of the U.S. President's sons is notably occurring right after the Trump Organization secured government approval for a substantial golf project valued at $1.5 billion. This project underscores the organization's expansionist ambitions in the region.

As Vietnam—a key Southeast Asian exporter—engages in negotiations with the United States to fend off potential punitive trade tariffs, Ho Chi Minh City officials have reportedly been invited to dine with Eric Trump. This gathering could potentially strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

