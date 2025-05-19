Left Menu

Taiwan's Exclusion Sparks Controversy at WHO Assembly

WHO member states rejected a proposal to include Taiwan as an observer at the annual assembly, following opposition from China. Belize and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines advocated for Taiwan's inclusion, labeling its exclusion as 'unfair.' China's stance highlights geopolitical tensions influencing international health politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:57 IST
Taiwan's Exclusion Sparks Controversy at WHO Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

On Monday, member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) voted down a proposal to welcome Taiwan as an observer in its annual assembly held in Geneva, a move prompted by strong opposition from China.

The proposal, presented by Belize and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, criticized Taiwan's exclusion as 'unfair and self-defeating,' stating it hampers collaborative health efforts. However, China and Pakistan's significant opposition led to the assembly's decision to reject the proposal.

China's Ambassador Chen Xu emphasized that the proposal challenges the authority of the U.N. and the international order established post-World War II, echoing sentiments from the Chinese foreign ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025