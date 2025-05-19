Taiwan's Exclusion Sparks Controversy at WHO Assembly

On Monday, member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) voted down a proposal to welcome Taiwan as an observer in its annual assembly held in Geneva, a move prompted by strong opposition from China.

The proposal, presented by Belize and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, criticized Taiwan's exclusion as 'unfair and self-defeating,' stating it hampers collaborative health efforts. However, China and Pakistan's significant opposition led to the assembly's decision to reject the proposal.

China's Ambassador Chen Xu emphasized that the proposal challenges the authority of the U.N. and the international order established post-World War II, echoing sentiments from the Chinese foreign ministry.

