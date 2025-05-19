Elite Force: Delhi's New Generation of Police Constables Ready for Duty

In an impressive display of preparedness, 1,308 newly recruited male constables successfully completed their training at the Delhi Police Academy, as announced on Monday. The rigorous curriculum encompassed a variety of essential skills, from cybercrime countermeasures to unarmed combat techniques and commando tactics.

This wave of fresh policing talent is part of Batch No. 124, which will ultimately recruit 4,088 constables. An additional 2,780 will take their oaths and join the ranks following their ceremony on Tuesday. The recruits have also been educated in disaster management, collaborating with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Besides mastering modern policing tools and community engagement strategies, these constables have acquired vital academic knowledge in constitutional law, criminology, forensic science, and the latest criminal laws. Their training also emphasized digital forensics, self-defense, and commando-style fieldcraft, ensuring they are well-prepared for diverse challenges in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)