Left Menu

Elite Force: Delhi's New Generation of Police Constables Ready for Duty

Delhi Police celebrated the passing out ceremony of 1,308 male constables trained in cybercrime, unarmed combat, and disaster management, along with advanced policing and commando tactics. These recruits will tackle modern law enforcement challenges, emphasizing specialized criminal law, community engagement, and digital forensics. This marks their transition into dynamic law enforcement roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:27 IST
Elite Force: Delhi's New Generation of Police Constables Ready for Duty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of preparedness, 1,308 newly recruited male constables successfully completed their training at the Delhi Police Academy, as announced on Monday. The rigorous curriculum encompassed a variety of essential skills, from cybercrime countermeasures to unarmed combat techniques and commando tactics.

This wave of fresh policing talent is part of Batch No. 124, which will ultimately recruit 4,088 constables. An additional 2,780 will take their oaths and join the ranks following their ceremony on Tuesday. The recruits have also been educated in disaster management, collaborating with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Besides mastering modern policing tools and community engagement strategies, these constables have acquired vital academic knowledge in constitutional law, criminology, forensic science, and the latest criminal laws. Their training also emphasized digital forensics, self-defense, and commando-style fieldcraft, ensuring they are well-prepared for diverse challenges in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025