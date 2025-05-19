Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Indian Army's Precision Strikes Across The Border

India executed seven out of nine critical strikes under Operation Sindoor from the south of Pir Panjal range in Jammu and Kashmir, significantly impairing terror infrastructures across the border. The Pakistani retaliation caused minimal damage, with high vigilance maintained along the Line of Control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akhnoor | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:25 IST
Operation Sindoor: Indian Army's Precision Strikes Across The Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic military move, India conducted seven out of nine planned strikes under Operation Sindoor, significantly targeting terror infrastructures south of the Pir Panjal range, a senior Army official disclosed on Monday.

The operation, allegedly leading to low morale among Pakistani troops, has left India in a state of high alert along the controversial Line of Control, ready to counter any potential threats decisively.

The official emphasized India's preparedness and the minimal damage resulting from Pakistan's retaliatory strikes, noting the successful neutralization of threats thanks to comprehensive air defense measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025