Operation Sindoor: Indian Army's Precision Strikes Across The Border
India executed seven out of nine critical strikes under Operation Sindoor from the south of Pir Panjal range in Jammu and Kashmir, significantly impairing terror infrastructures across the border. The Pakistani retaliation caused minimal damage, with high vigilance maintained along the Line of Control.
In a strategic military move, India conducted seven out of nine planned strikes under Operation Sindoor, significantly targeting terror infrastructures south of the Pir Panjal range, a senior Army official disclosed on Monday.
The operation, allegedly leading to low morale among Pakistani troops, has left India in a state of high alert along the controversial Line of Control, ready to counter any potential threats decisively.
The official emphasized India's preparedness and the minimal damage resulting from Pakistan's retaliatory strikes, noting the successful neutralization of threats thanks to comprehensive air defense measures.
