Houthis Declare Maritime Blockade on Israel's Haifa Port

The Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen declared on Monday a "maritime blockade" on Israel's Haifa port, citing solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree issued a televised notice informing shipping companies that Haifa port was a target, while missiles have been fired at locations including Ben Gurion Airport. Despite the ongoing aggression, the group agreed to cease attack on U.S. vessels.

Israel's defense system successfully intercepted most of the incoming rockets, but retaliated with its own strikes, notably on May 6, targeting Sanaa airport in Yemen, resulting in casualties and infrastructural damage.

