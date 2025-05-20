Left Menu

Houthis Declare Maritime Blockade on Israel's Haifa Port

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis announced a maritime blockade on Israel's Haifa port in response to the conflict in Gaza. The group has fired missiles at Israel, saying it acts in solidarity with Palestinians. Israel has responded with strikes that impacted Yemen's Sanaa airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 02:20 IST
Houthis Declare Maritime Blockade on Israel's Haifa Port
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen declared on Monday a "maritime blockade" on Israel's Haifa port, citing solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree issued a televised notice informing shipping companies that Haifa port was a target, while missiles have been fired at locations including Ben Gurion Airport. Despite the ongoing aggression, the group agreed to cease attack on U.S. vessels.

Israel's defense system successfully intercepted most of the incoming rockets, but retaliated with its own strikes, notably on May 6, targeting Sanaa airport in Yemen, resulting in casualties and infrastructural damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025