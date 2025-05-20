Senate Advances Stablecoin Regulation Amidst Political Tensions

The Senate has voted to advance legislation regulating stablecoins, overcoming a recent blockade from Democrats. This decision underscores the cryptocurrency industry's burgeoning political influence, marked by substantial financial involvement in recent elections.

One of President Donald Trump's legislative priorities, the regulation of stablecoins, faced uncertainty due to apprehensions about his private crypto dealings. However, Republicans gained Democratic support by toughening oversight on foreign issuers and barring tech giants like Meta and Google from issuing stablecoins.

The proposed bill aims to create a federal framework to govern stablecoins, replacing the existing fragmented regulatory landscape. Stablecoins, pegged to stable assets like the US dollar, offer a less volatile option in the dynamic crypto market. The Senate anticipates a final vote on the legislation soon, amid ongoing debates and amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)