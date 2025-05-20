Kennedy Criticizes WHO as 'Moribund' at Global Assembly
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized the World Health Organization in a video to its assembly, urging member states to consider forming new institutions due to perceived inefficiencies. The WHO faces challenges since the U.S. withdrawal under Trump, prompting calls for reforms.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., made headlines by criticizing the World Health Organization as 'bloated' and 'moribund' during its annual assembly in Geneva.
The remarks, delivered via a Fox News-recorded video, warned WHO members to view the U.S. withdrawal as a wake-up call. Kennedy emphasized that the U.S. has already been in talks with like-minded nations and encouraged others to follow suit.
His statements were met with silence from the assembly. Kennedy, who has previously questioned vaccine safety and clashed with lawmakers, called for creating efficient and accountable institutions, as WHO member states adopted a pandemic-preparedness agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
