Global Headlines Update: Tensions, Agreements, and Humanitarian Challenges

In a major global health development, the World Health Organization has adopted an international pandemic accord aimed at bolstering global preparedness following the COVID-19 response's shortcomings. Despite widespread support, the absence of the United States raises concerns about the accord's overall effectiveness.

Political dynamics take a sharp turn in Poland as presidential candidates navigate demands from far-right figures who hold significant electoral influence. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in over 50 Palestinian casualties amid increasing international pressure for Israel to halt military actions and facilitate aid access.

On the diplomatic front, Britain, alongside the EU, has implemented new sanctions targeting Russia's military, energy, and financial sectors, independent of US actions, as global geopolitical tensions rise. Simultaneously, Taiwan emphasizes peace with China while reinforcing its defenses in a bid to assert its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)